UN demands Brazil strengthen security at COP30 after activist breach

The UN has called on Brazilian authorities to improve security measures at the COP30 conference after activists broke into the summit venue on Tuesday, with some protesters remaining in the security zone the following day. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, stated that "this (the activists' breach - ed.) represents a serious violation of established security norms" and raises "significant concerns" about Brazil's adherence to its obligations as host of COP30.

In a letter to Brazilian officials, Stiell cited a number of vulnerabilities: unsecured doors, insufficient security personnel, and a lack of guarantees of intervention by federal and state services during incidents, despite previously concluded agreements.

A UN spokesperson said that "prompt action has been taken to address issues as they arise, and the Conference of the Parties is proceeding well and on schedule."

"Our shared goal is to ensure that the COP30 venue continues to reflect the professionalism, safety, and inclusivity expected of a United Nations conference of such global importance." – added Stiell.

The incident creates some political tension for President Lula da Silva, who advocated for holding the summit in the Amazon, arguing for the need to demonstrate the realities of climate change, despite criticism regarding limited infrastructure and security.

