The internet also harms the climate: COP conference websites multiply CO₂ emissions - study

Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 23934 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23577 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37653 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74136 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39851 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43471 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38517 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30691 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54428 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 08:49 AM • 19672 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - UkrenergoNovember 10, 08:51 AM • 17718 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM • 35165 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 38713 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 39241 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 4324 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 18024 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 11262 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 23936 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74138 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 8088 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 38942 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 64714 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 112650 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 180458 views
The internet also harms the climate: COP conference websites multiply CO₂ emissions - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh found that COP climate conference websites significantly increased CO₂ emissions. From 1995 to 2014, average emissions increased by more than 13,000 percent, exceeding the average for other websites.

The internet also harms the climate: COP conference websites multiply CO₂ emissions - study

The World Climate Conference is looking for ways to reduce climate-damaging emissions. At the same time, researchers from the University of Edinburgh claim that the conference's websites, on the contrary, have been a tool that has produced an increase in CO₂ emissions in recent years. UNN reports this with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil, scientists warned of a significant increase in CO₂ emissions in recent years. The activities of the UN climate conference websites also contribute to this.

An analysis by scientists from the University of Edinburgh shows that between the first conference in 1995 and the 2014 conference in Baku, the average emissions of COP conference websites increased by more than 13,000 percent.

For their analysis, scientists examined data from web archives to assess changes in the carbon footprint of websites over a 30-year period. Their findings show that emissions remained relatively low until COP14 in 2008.

However, after COP15, emissions rose sharply, with websites emitting an average of more than 2.4g of carbon per visit, and some significantly more.

The average website emits 0.36g of carbon per page view

- the researchers' report says

The increase is partly due to increased computing power and internet usage. But the carbon footprint of climate conference websites is still significantly higher than the average for websites.

The increase corresponds to the growing use of content on COP websites, which requires more computing power.

The study shows that the carbon costs of digital presence are often ignored even by those who should care for and protect the environment

- explains Melissa Terras from the University of Edinburgh.

"We hope that our recommendations and our tool will help institutions identify and address this issue," she added.

Recall

Brazil has allowed oil giant Petrobras to drill near the Amazon, which could make the country one of the world's largest oil producers. Environmentalists warn of the consequences of deep-water drilling and call this decision sabotage of the global COP30 climate summit.

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesWeather and environment
