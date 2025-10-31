$42.080.01
Volkswagen's newest crossover officially recognized as one of the safest in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan received a 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA, the highest possible score. The new generation features a stronger structure, improved crash protection, and an expanded suite of safety systems.

Volkswagen's newest crossover officially recognized as one of the safest in the US

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan received a 5-star safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) — the highest possible score, Volkswagen of America announced, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

The new Tiguan joins the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, ID.4, Jetta, and Jetta GLI in Volkswagen's 2025 model lineup with a five-star rating, reaffirming the brand's long-standing emphasis on passenger protection.

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Volkswagen's presence in the U.S., marking more than seventy years of technological evolution since the brand first captured the hearts of Americans with the Beetle.

The third-generation 2025 Tiguan features a more robust design, improved crash protection, and an expanded suite of driver safety systems. Volkswagen has added four new airbags: a driver's knee airbag, a front center airbag, and two rear side airbags, bringing the total number of airbags to ten. Enlarged side airbags now cover a larger area of the cabin, and improved safety sensors enhance deployment accuracy.

All trim levels come standard with Volkswagen's IQ.DRIVE semi-autonomous driver assistance package. It includes Travel Assist for highway driving, Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, active blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with Stop-and-Go, lane keeping assist, and emergency assist. Additional systems such as Light Assist, exit warning system, and Park Assist Plus complement one of the most comprehensive active safety packages in the compact SUV segment.

The result is a vehicle that not only meets but in many cases exceeds the standards for the highest crash safety ratings. This award is particularly important given Volkswagen's production difficulties earlier this year, when a semiconductor shortage temporarily halted production of both the Golf and Tiguan, the publication writes.

NHTSA's Five-Star Safety Ratings program, first introduced in 1978, remains one of the most illustrative indicators of crash protection effectiveness, as stated.

Volkswagen incurred €5 billion in losses due to US tariffs and Porsche's problems30.10.25, 12:09 • 2892 views

Julia Shramko

