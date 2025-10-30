$42.080.01
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
08:17 AM • 10295 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 14028 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 12782 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 18287 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27067 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44395 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44831 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42523 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 92721 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Publications
Exclusives
Volkswagen incurred €5 billion in losses due to US tariffs and Porsche's problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Volkswagen reported an operating loss of 1.3 billion euros in the third quarter due to a change in Porsche's electric vehicle strategy. The company also faces additional costs due to US tariffs, which could reach 5 billion euros this year.

Volkswagen incurred €5 billion in losses due to US tariffs and Porsche's problems

A costly course correction by Porsche's subsidiary dealt a severe blow to Volkswagen in the third quarter, resulting in an operating loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.52 billion) and billions of dollars in increased costs, in addition to pressure from US tariffs, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Volkswagen incurred losses of 4.7 billion euros due to Porsche's change in electric vehicle strategy in the first nine months, while US import duties are expected to cost Europe's largest automaker up to 5 billion euros this year, the company said on Thursday.

"These consequences will persist, and that is why we must consistently implement existing performance improvement programs, promote efficiency measures and develop new approaches," said the company's CFO Arno Antlitz.

He pointed to a "mixed picture" for the current year, citing high demand for Volkswagen electric vehicles in Europe and progress in restructuring, but also pressure on profitability due to the transition to electric vehicles.

Volkswagen reported an operating loss in the third quarter, compared to an operating profit of 2.8 billion euros for the group a year earlier, but it was smaller than the 1.7 billion euro loss forecast by analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha.

Volkswagen shares rose 1.2% in early trading in Frankfurt after the quarterly earnings release.

Porsche, 75.4% owned by Volkswagen, also went deep into the red in the third quarter, delaying the launch of electric vehicles in an attempt to win back consumers with hybrid and internal combustion engine cars.

Porsche's losses exceeded one billion euros due to revised electric vehicle plans24.10.25, 20:30 • 3165 views

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is also the CEO of Porsche, but will hand over the reins at the end of the year, retaining his position as head of the parent company.

Investors have increasingly questioned his ability to manage two companies simultaneously during a period of significant challenges for both.

Volkswagen on Thursday maintained its annual forecast, but said it was based on the assumption of sufficient chip supply, hinting at the automaker's next front in the battle, as a trade standoff over Dutch chipmaker Nexperia threatens production stoppages in the automotive industry, the publication writes.

Honda cuts production at North American plants due to chip shortage29.10.25, 21:21 • 2276 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Technology
Trend
Brand
Porsche
Volkswagen
Reuters
Frankfurt
Europe
United States