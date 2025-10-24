$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 3608 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 10710 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 16130 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 15881 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31360 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 23272 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 19174 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27314 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69687 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"02:55 PM • 5860 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 10844 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 23673 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 49596 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 32929 views
Porsche's losses exceeded one billion euros due to revised electric vehicle plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Porsche AG recorded a quarterly loss of 967 million euros, the largest in its history as a public company, with total losses for the three quarters reaching 3.1 billion euros. The reasons for this include the postponement of the electric vehicle program, the cancellation of its own battery production, a decrease in demand in China, and high US import tariffs.

Porsche's losses exceeded one billion euros due to revised electric vehicle plans

Porsche AG recorded its first quarterly loss in its history as a public company – operating losses reached 967 million euros, and the total loss for three quarters amounted to 3.1 billion euros (3.6 billion dollars). The reason for the decline was the postponement of the electric vehicle program, the cancellation of its own battery production, a decrease in demand in China, and high US import tariffs. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

Demand for Porsche electric vehicles has recently decreased, and supply chain problems have exacerbated weak sales in key markets. Because of this, the company's shares fell, and the forecast for 2025 was lowered for the fourth time this year. The third quarter brought revenue of 8.7 billion euros.

Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cut UK car production by 27% - Sky News24.10.25, 16:40 • 1728 views

As part of the restructuring, Porsche revised plans for new models: the line of large SUVs, which was supposed to be electric, will now be released with internal combustion engines and hybrid power units. The company also updated most of the members of the board of directors and intensified cost cutting.

Ford puts F-150 Lightning electric pickup on hold: will focus on 'more profitable' cars24.10.25, 13:05 • 2268 views

CEO Oliver Blume will hand over leadership to Michael Leiters, former head of McLaren Automotive, who has experience in developing Macan and Cayenne SUVs. Leiters will be responsible for launching the replacement for the Macan with an internal combustion engine, production of which will cease next year.

Porsche's SUV market strategy is key for the US – currently the company's largest market. The lack of local production forces it to import cars from Europe, paying 15% tariffs. Porsche is also considering assembling one of the models in the US to reduce costs and strengthen its market presence.

Ford created an electric Bronco: what's inside07.10.25, 12:17 • 3274 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Porsche
Electricity
Europe
China
United States