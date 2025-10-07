Ford created an electric Bronco: what's inside

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 3924 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 23134 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 35897 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 65926 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 55185 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 55053 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 97500 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36396 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41493 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67775 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
81%
753mm
Popular news
German intelligence has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATOOctober 7, 01:50 AM • 10591 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 17154 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 22990 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 17457 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralized06:06 AM • 9940 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 23145 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 48579 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 58117 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 97504 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 198223 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Emmanuel Macron
Pedro Sánchez
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Spain
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 21437 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 74652 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 70366 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 145433 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 76783 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
Facebook
Spotify

Ford created an electric Bronco: what's inside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Ford has unveiled an electric Bronco, available for order in China. Buyers can get a rooftop camping package that turns it into a mobile camper.

Ford created an electric Bronco: what's inside

An electric Ford Bronco has appeared, and it may be the coolest electric car from the automaker to date, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

With the advent of a new electric SUV - but currently only in China - Ford is reportedly showcasing a few additional nice little things for early buyers, including a rooftop tent for camping.

After opening blind pre-orders for the new electric Bronco at the Guangzhou Auto Show on October 1, Ford said the new EV is the company's first vehicle designed for camping and other adventures.

Buyers can reserve the new electric Bronco in China by making a deposit of 1,000 yuan (US$140). For a limited time, Ford is offering several additional perks, including a "rooftop camping" package that effectively turns it into a mobile camper.

The package typically costs 12,000 yuan (US$1,700) and includes a "Super" pop-up roof, a full-size inflatable mattress, and seats that fold flat into the floor at the touch of a button.

Unlike most lift systems, the roof can be raised with a simple press of a button on the infotainment screen. And there's also a tailgate that resembles a camping kitchen. The kit includes a table, a magnetic strip for knives, a bottle opener, and much more.

The electric Bronco is manufactured by Ford's joint venture partner, Jiangling Motors (JMC), and is sold exclusively in China. At least for now, the publication notes.

It is available for order in both a fully electric vehicle (EV) version and an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) version. Ford will officially unveil the new Bronco EV by the end of the year.

Although it looks virtually identical to the Bronco we see in the US, Europe, and other regions, there's a completely different filling under the hood, the publication notes.

The electric Bronco is equipped with two electric motors, one in the front and one in the rear, with a total output of 445 horsepower (332 kW). It is also powered by a 105.4 kWh BYD FinDreams LFP battery, providing a range of up to 650 km on a single charge.

At 5025 mm long, 1960 mm wide, and 1815 mm high, the electric car is slightly larger than the standard four-door model sold in the US.

It is also equipped with Ford's advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) Fuyu, developed specifically for buyers in China. The system consists of a roof-mounted lidar and over 30 sensors and cameras.

The Bronco EV is equipped with an "onboard log" that includes over 20 popular routes in China, allowing you to plan your trip.

Ford has not yet announced pricing, but it is likely to be known soon, as the official launch in China is expected by the end of the year.

Ford is reportedly quietly developing a hybrid S650 Mustang25.09.25, 10:29 • 3057 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Electricity
Europe
China
United States