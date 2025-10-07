Ford created an electric Bronco: what's inside

An electric Ford Bronco has appeared, and it may be the coolest electric car from the automaker to date, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

With the advent of a new electric SUV - but currently only in China - Ford is reportedly showcasing a few additional nice little things for early buyers, including a rooftop tent for camping.

After opening blind pre-orders for the new electric Bronco at the Guangzhou Auto Show on October 1, Ford said the new EV is the company's first vehicle designed for camping and other adventures.

Buyers can reserve the new electric Bronco in China by making a deposit of 1,000 yuan (US$140). For a limited time, Ford is offering several additional perks, including a "rooftop camping" package that effectively turns it into a mobile camper.

The package typically costs 12,000 yuan (US$1,700) and includes a "Super" pop-up roof, a full-size inflatable mattress, and seats that fold flat into the floor at the touch of a button.

Unlike most lift systems, the roof can be raised with a simple press of a button on the infotainment screen. And there's also a tailgate that resembles a camping kitchen. The kit includes a table, a magnetic strip for knives, a bottle opener, and much more.

The electric Bronco is manufactured by Ford's joint venture partner, Jiangling Motors (JMC), and is sold exclusively in China. At least for now, the publication notes.

It is available for order in both a fully electric vehicle (EV) version and an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) version. Ford will officially unveil the new Bronco EV by the end of the year.

Although it looks virtually identical to the Bronco we see in the US, Europe, and other regions, there's a completely different filling under the hood, the publication notes.

The electric Bronco is equipped with two electric motors, one in the front and one in the rear, with a total output of 445 horsepower (332 kW). It is also powered by a 105.4 kWh BYD FinDreams LFP battery, providing a range of up to 650 km on a single charge.

At 5025 mm long, 1960 mm wide, and 1815 mm high, the electric car is slightly larger than the standard four-door model sold in the US.

It is also equipped with Ford's advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) Fuyu, developed specifically for buyers in China. The system consists of a roof-mounted lidar and over 30 sensors and cameras.

The Bronco EV is equipped with an "onboard log" that includes over 20 popular routes in China, allowing you to plan your trip.

Ford has not yet announced pricing, but it is likely to be known soon, as the official launch in China is expected by the end of the year.

