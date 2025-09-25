$41.380.00
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 18543 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 34432 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 52412 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 46305 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 42873 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 39513 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 66460 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22941 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 54628 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Ford is reportedly quietly developing a hybrid S650 Mustang

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Ford is rumored to be developing a hybrid version of the S650 Mustang, codenamed "S650E," with the first test units already on the roads. This move indicates the company's approach to electrifying the iconic coupe, balancing tradition and innovation.

Ford is reportedly quietly developing a hybrid S650 Mustang

Ford is quietly developing a hybrid version of the S650 Mustang, according to numerous reports citing insider sources, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Although this project has not been publicly confirmed, news suggests that the company has finally moved closer to electrifying its iconic coupe after many years of speculation.

The program, reportedly codenamed "S650E," is said to be in active development, and the first test units are rumored to be already on the roads. Whether this means a "mild hybrid" system for increased efficiency or a more dynamic setup is unclear, but the very existence of prototypes is a significant change for a car that has always prided itself on an exclusively internal combustion engine.

As the publication notes, Ford must find a balance between tradition and innovation. Just a few weeks ago, the brand reminded fans that the V8 engine is alive and well. Insiders confirmed that a new GT500 will arrive in 2026, and Mustang racing programs continue to play a key role in its identity. At the same time, regulations and consumer demand are pushing automakers to find a happy medium between pure power and greener technologies.

BMW M4 vs. Mustang GTD: media reported how to get a "supercar" for the price of Toyota Prius27.08.25, 13:31 • 3100 views

A hybrid Mustang could offer both: reduced emissions and fuel economy, as well as the use of electric power steering for faster acceleration. It's a fine line, but Ford has made it clear that the Mustang will not be sacrificed as part of a broader shift towards electric vehicles, the publication writes.

Currently, Ford has not confirmed the development of the Mustang Hybrid, but the very fact of rumors about its development signals how the brand is preparing for changes in the market. A hybrid pony car could help Ford achieve its emissions reduction goals without alienating enthusiasts who still want a V8 engine, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesAuto