BMW M4 vs. Mustang GTD: Media reported how to get a "supercar" at the price of a Toyota Prius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Modifications from G-Power, costing $42,000, transform the BMW M4 Competition into a 720-horsepower car capable of accelerating up to 320 km/h. This makes it a competitor to the Mustang GTD at a significantly lower price.

BMW M4 vs. Mustang GTD: Media reported how to get a "supercar" at the price of a Toyota Prius

Aftermarket mastery can provide the dynamics of a supercar at the price of a fully equipped Toyota Prius, Autoblog reports, citing an example of how $42,000 transforms a BMW M4 into a Mustang GTD competitor with a top speed of 320 km/h, writes UNN.

Details

"Here's what happens when you invest serious money in an already powerful M4 Competition from BMW: you get a 'rocket' on the road that costs less than half of Ford's flagship sports car. While the $325,000 Mustang GTD costs like a supercar, the G-Power G4M Bi-Turbo convertible proves that you don't need to spend a lot of money to achieve hypercar performance," the publication states.

The math, it is noted, is surprisingly simple. As the publication writes, if you start with a $70,000 BMW M4 Competition, which already has 530 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.8 seconds, and add carefully selected modifications from G-Power worth $42,000, you get a car with 720 horsepower, capable of accelerating to 320 km/h. At the same time, the Mustang GTD with 815 horsepower only accelerates to 320 km/h, despite the power advantage.

The performance difference, as indicated, becomes even more noticeable when considering BMW's tuning advantage. BMW's 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine responds excellently to modifications, while Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V8 in the GTD "is likely already pushed beyond safe limits from the factory." The stated 0-96 km/h acceleration time for the GTD of "less than 4 seconds" seems less impressive when a properly modified all-wheel-drive M4 can achieve better results, the publication writes.

Of course, it is clear that there is a fundamental difference in philosophy. Ford designed the Mustang GTD from the outset as an uncompromising racing weapon, equipped with a carbon fiber body, advanced aerodynamics, and suspension specifically tuned for racing. It is an impressive engineering achievement, created to break records on the track, not to win on the drag strip. However, its price is quite high, which most enthusiasts can only dream of, the publication notes.

The appeal of the M4 platform lies in its potential. While Ford designed the GTD as a limited-production car, BMW created an everyday sports car that is perfectly amenable to aftermarket modifications, the publication writes. "Thanks to the G-Power tuning studio, the result is an M4 convertible that is a worthy competitor to supercars. At the same time, by lowering the roof, you can enjoy the exciting dynamics in all their glory," the publication states.

The point, it is noted, is not only in raw numbers but also in accessibility. "G-Power offers various packages for the BMW platform, starting with a power increase to 600 horsepower for $4,200. A complete build with all tuning options from the studio, both aesthetic and performance-enhancing, will cost $42,000. Add to this an older BMW M4 G83 convertible for approximately $70,000, and you still get a modern sports car with supercar-worthy performance for only a third of the price," the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Auto
Toyota