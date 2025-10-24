Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cut UK car production by 27% - Sky News

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 76 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14243 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 15154 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 14908 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 25128 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 61928 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 26750 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20264 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21902 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31860 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interception
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14215 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 61916 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 39200 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cut UK car production by 27% - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

A cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover caused a five-week production halt, leading to a 27% reduction in overall car production in the UK. Losses from the attack are estimated at £1.9 billion, marking the lowest September production figures since 1952.

Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cut UK car production by 27% - Sky News

Due to a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, overall car production in the UK decreased by 27%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data for September, the total number of vehicles produced, including passenger cars and trucks, fell even further - by 35.9%.

The main reason for the production decline was a five-week shutdown at the Jaguar Land Rover plant due to a malicious cyberattack, while other car manufacturers reported growth.

As a result, JLR's assembly lines in the West Midlands and Halewood in Merseyside were shut down from late August to early October. No cars were produced during this time.

Production has now resumed, but according to the Cyber Monitoring Centre security body, this attack was "the most financially damaging" in UK history, causing losses of £1.9 billion.

This is the lowest car production figure in September in the UK since 1952, including the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cost UK £1.9 billion – FT22.10.25, 15:36 • 1924 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Technology
Brand
Great Britain