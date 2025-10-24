Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cut UK car production by 27% - Sky News

Due to a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, overall car production in the UK decreased by 27%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data for September, the total number of vehicles produced, including passenger cars and trucks, fell even further - by 35.9%.

The main reason for the production decline was a five-week shutdown at the Jaguar Land Rover plant due to a malicious cyberattack, while other car manufacturers reported growth.

As a result, JLR's assembly lines in the West Midlands and Halewood in Merseyside were shut down from late August to early October. No cars were produced during this time.

Production has now resumed, but according to the Cyber Monitoring Centre security body, this attack was "the most financially damaging" in UK history, causing losses of £1.9 billion.

This is the lowest car production figure in September in the UK since 1952, including the COVID-19 lockdown period.

