Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social media
Kyiv • UNN
Loud explosions were heard in Sevastopol, likely in the area of Shturmove village, near the Balaklava TPP. Air defense activity was also reported in Feodosia and shooting at the Belbek airfield.
Strong explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports with reference to "Crimean Wind".
Powerful explosions are heard in Sevastopol... Approximately in the area of the village of Shturmove. And nearby is the Balaklava TPP
In addition, publics report on air defense operations in Feodosia, and shooting was also heard at the Belbek airfield.
