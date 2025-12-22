Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social media

Strong explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports with reference to "Crimean Wind".

Powerful explosions are heard in Sevastopol... Approximately in the area of the village of Shturmove. And nearby is the Balaklava TPP - the message says.

In addition, publics report on air defense operations in Feodosia, and shooting was also heard at the Belbek airfield.

SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea