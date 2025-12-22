$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 17757 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 15367 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 17571 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20138 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 19445 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19920 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17495 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13398 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12511 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Loud explosions were heard in Sevastopol, likely in the area of Shturmove village, near the Balaklava TPP. Air defense activity was also reported in Feodosia and shooting at the Belbek airfield.

Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social media

Strong explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports with reference to "Crimean Wind".

Powerful explosions are heard in Sevastopol... Approximately in the area of the village of Shturmove. And nearby is the Balaklava TPP 

- the message says.

Let's add

In addition, publics report on air defense operations in Feodosia, and shooting was also heard at the Belbek airfield.

SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea20.12.25, 11:25 • 28164 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Feodosia
Sevastopol