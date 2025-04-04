$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15008 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27182 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64043 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212655 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121997 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391063 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213617 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130878 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212655 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391063 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253867 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310085 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2554 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13461 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71923 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57033 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Frankfurt

News by theme

EU automakers face billions in losses due to Trump's tariffs – what is the market situation

Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.

Economy • March 27, 02:22 PM • 474545 views

SAP ousts Novo Nordisk from the throne of Europe's most valuable company

German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.

Economy • March 24, 04:31 PM • 11823 views

A massive strike paralyzed 13 airports in Germany: canceled flights affected half a million travelers

A 24-hour strike by public sector workers nearly halted operations at 13 German airports. Due to the Verdi union protest, over 1000 flights were canceled, affecting 510,000 passengers.

News of the World • March 10, 09:48 AM • 38257 views

Archaeologists find the oldest Christian artifact north of the Alps in a Roman tomb

An 1800-year-old silver amulet with a Christian inscription was discovered in Frankfurt. The discovery may change the way we think about the spread of Christianity in Europe, as it is 50 years older than previous artifacts.

News of the World • December 11, 02:25 PM • 94945 views

Police in Germany have arrested three Islamic armed extremists

Three armed extremists who planned a terrorist attack on a Christmas market have been arrested in Germany. The detainees are two Lebanese and Turks who had weapons and sympathized with ISIS.

News of the World • December 11, 04:01 AM • 21440 views

Strong turbulence during a Lufthansa flight injures 11 passengers

A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 hit severe turbulence during a flight from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt. The incident occurred at an altitude of 10,000 meters, with 329 passengers and 19 crew members on board.

News of the World • November 12, 04:09 PM • 20961 views

A pilot project for the sale of cannabis in specialized stores will start in Germany next year

Specialized cannabis shops will be opened in Hannover and Frankfurt am Main starting in 2025. The five-year experiment will involve 4000 participants and will be conducted under scientific supervision.

News of the World • October 30, 02:58 PM • 17058 views

In Germany unidentified persons opened fire on a train

Unknown persons fired at the window of a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main. The train made an emergency stop in Osnabrück, the police surrounded the damaged carriage, and then the traffic resumed.

News of the World • October 9, 10:36 AM • 12218 views

Hamburg train passengers test negative for Marburg virus

A German medical student and his traveling companion, who arrived from Rwanda, tested negative for the Marburg virus. The 200 fellow travelers were not in danger, but the student will remain in isolation under medical supervision.

Health • October 3, 10:58 AM • 16025 views

Hamburg railroad tracks closed due to suspected dangerous virus

At the Hamburg train station, the police blocked the tracks due to suspected infection with the Marburg virus in a medical student from Rwanda. Passengers had to leave the platforms.

News of the World • October 2, 06:55 PM • 18888 views

In Germany, three men were detained on suspicion of espionage: average Ukrainian

Three men, including a citizen of Ukraine, were detained in Germany on suspicion of working for a foreign intelligence service.

Crimes and emergencies • June 21, 01:42 PM • 18952 views

An Afghan attacked a Ukrainian woman with a knife in Germany - BILD

A 19-year-old Afghan man stabbed a 41-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Society • June 11, 09:13 PM • 25054 views

Germany to try suspects in crane coup attempt

Nine suspects accused of preparing a violent coup d'état in Germany to overthrow the government and impose martial law will appear in court today.

News of the World • April 29, 05:02 AM • 25206 views

The US lifts sanctions on the former European unit of one of Russia's largest banks

The United States has lifted sanctions on the former European unit of VTB Bank.

Economy • April 3, 06:01 AM • 27216 views

"Africa's largest mosque" opened in Algeria

Algeria inaugurated the largest mosque in Africa called the Grand Mosque of Algiers, which can accommodate more than 120,000 worshippers and has a 265-meter-high minaret, making it the third largest mosque in the world.

Culture • February 27, 04:45 AM • 29395 views

German ground staff at five airports to strike on Wednesday

On Wednesday, German ground staff at five major airports will go on strike, disrupting flights.

News of the World • February 6, 02:30 AM • 27663 views

In Germany, 1100 flights will be canceled due to strike at 11 airports

More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.

News of the World • February 1, 09:03 AM • 25822 views