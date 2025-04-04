Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.
German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.
A 24-hour strike by public sector workers nearly halted operations at 13 German airports. Due to the Verdi union protest, over 1000 flights were canceled, affecting 510,000 passengers.
An 1800-year-old silver amulet with a Christian inscription was discovered in Frankfurt. The discovery may change the way we think about the spread of Christianity in Europe, as it is 50 years older than previous artifacts.
Three armed extremists who planned a terrorist attack on a Christmas market have been arrested in Germany. The detainees are two Lebanese and Turks who had weapons and sympathized with ISIS.
A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 hit severe turbulence during a flight from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt. The incident occurred at an altitude of 10,000 meters, with 329 passengers and 19 crew members on board.
Specialized cannabis shops will be opened in Hannover and Frankfurt am Main starting in 2025. The five-year experiment will involve 4000 participants and will be conducted under scientific supervision.
Unknown persons fired at the window of a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main. The train made an emergency stop in Osnabrück, the police surrounded the damaged carriage, and then the traffic resumed.
A German medical student and his traveling companion, who arrived from Rwanda, tested negative for the Marburg virus. The 200 fellow travelers were not in danger, but the student will remain in isolation under medical supervision.
At the Hamburg train station, the police blocked the tracks due to suspected infection with the Marburg virus in a medical student from Rwanda. Passengers had to leave the platforms.
Three men, including a citizen of Ukraine, were detained in Germany on suspicion of working for a foreign intelligence service.
A 19-year-old Afghan man stabbed a 41-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Nine suspects accused of preparing a violent coup d'état in Germany to overthrow the government and impose martial law will appear in court today.
The United States has lifted sanctions on the former European unit of VTB Bank.
Algeria inaugurated the largest mosque in Africa called the Grand Mosque of Algiers, which can accommodate more than 120,000 worshippers and has a 265-meter-high minaret, making it the third largest mosque in the world.
On Wednesday, German ground staff at five major airports will go on strike, disrupting flights.
More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.