A pilot project for the sale of cannabis in specialized stores will start in Germany next year
Kyiv • UNN
Specialized cannabis shops will be opened in Hannover and Frankfurt am Main starting in 2025. The five-year experiment will involve 4000 participants and will be conducted under scientific supervision.
Next year, two German cities will launch an experiment to sell cannabis in specialty stores. This was reported by Tagesschau, UNN.
Details
The pilot project will be launched in Hanover and Frankfurt am Main in early 2025.
Thus, up to three specialty stores will be opened in Hanover, the mayor's office said. The experiment will last for five years and will be accompanied by a study by the Hanover Medical School. It is expected that about 4 thousand people will take part in it.
A similar model will operate in Frankfurt am Main in cooperation with the University of Applied Sciences Frankfurt.
Addendum
It is noted that any adult resident of the city without health contraindications can become a buyer, provided that the person undertakes to fill out questionnaires for research.
Participants will be issued ID cards that will allow them to buy cannabis in these stores in legal quantities only, with a ban on sharing with third parties under the threat of expulsion from the project.
Specially trained people will work as sellers in these stores. In the case of "suspicious consumer behavior" that indicates a tendency to develop addiction, project curators can intervene.
This study is expected to help monitor the health effects of cannabis and provide better protection for young people who are interested in such products
Recall
In April of this year , Germany became the largest EU country to legalize cannabis consumption.