Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Serhiy Koretskyi has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukraine. This was announced by MP Andriy Zhupanyn, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, reports UNN.

Serhiy Koretskyi has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukraine! ... A talented person with great experience and excellent results already as the Chairman of the Board of the state-owned Ukrnafta - said the MP.

According to him, "there are very difficult times ahead as the leader of the largest company in Ukraine".

The country needs gas to get through the next winter, and Naftogaz needs to find funds to buy it, to protect its facilities and increase the production of Ukrainian gas - the MP summarized.

Let's add

Serhiy Koretskyi is a Ukrainian entrepreneur and top manager in the oil and gas industry, particularly in the segment of oil production and processing, wholesale and retail sales of petroleum products (Downstream), large investment projects, M&A transactions. Director of PJSC "Ukrnafta" and JSC "Ukrtatnafta" (since November 2022).