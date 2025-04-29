A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, a three-story building of a recreation center burned down. This was reported in Telegram by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He said that debris fell in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital.

One woman has been injured so far, and medics provided her with assistance on the spot. - Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, he spoke about the fires that broke out as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

At 2:55 a.m., the air raid alert was called off in Kyiv.

We remind

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, where 12 people died, more than 70 were injured, including children.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones: 40 "Shaheds" were shot down, 74 simulators were lost