The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones: 40 "Shaheds" were shot down, 74 simulators were lost

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8914 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18347 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13625 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15122 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22213 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20298 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12854 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20085 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67218 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57695 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 22586 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 16935 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 14625 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 28400 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 27874 views
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 904 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 22213 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 20298 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 20085 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 67218 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Spain

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 6752 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 27883 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 28408 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 140525 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 55042 views
Shahed-136

Financial Times

The New York Times

Bild

Telegram

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones: 40 "Shaheds" were shot down, 74 simulators were lost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

On the night of April 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 166 drones. 40 "Shaheds" were shot down, 74 simulators were lost locationally. Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Sumy region and Cherkasy region were affected.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones: 40 "Shaheds" were shot down, 74 simulators were lost

On the night of April 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with attack drones. The Air Force confirmed the downing of 40 Shaheds, more than 70 drones-imitators - lost locationally, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force, on the night of April 28, 2025 (from 23.30 on April 27), the enemy attacked with 166 attack UAVs and drones-imitators of other types from the areas: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel – Russia.

The main directions of the strike are Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 17.00, the downing of 40 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed. 74 enemy drones-imitators — lost locationally (without negative consequences) 

- the message says.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Sumy region and Cherkasy region were affected, the Air Force summarized.

In Cherkasy, an infrastructure object was damaged due to an enemy attack, the mayor made an important announcement28.04.25, 14:56 • 1468 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kursk
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Cherkassy
