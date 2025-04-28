The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones: 40 "Shaheds" were shot down, 74 simulators were lost

On the night of April 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with attack drones. The Air Force confirmed the downing of 40 Shaheds, more than 70 drones-imitators - lost locationally, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force, on the night of April 28, 2025 (from 23.30 on April 27), the enemy attacked with 166 attack UAVs and drones-imitators of other types from the areas: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel – Russia.

The main directions of the strike are Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 17.00, the downing of 40 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed. 74 enemy drones-imitators — lost locationally (without negative consequences) - the message says.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Sumy region and Cherkasy region were affected, the Air Force summarized.

