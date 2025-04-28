In Cherkasy, an infrastructure object was damaged due to an enemy attack, the mayor made an important announcement

Cherkasy was attacked today by Russian "Shaheds". As a result, an infrastructure object was damaged. This was reported by the mayor of Cherkasy, Anatoliy Bondarenko, and called for the urgent shutdown of all gas appliances and not to use gas in private homes, UNN reports.

Today Cherkasy experienced a long attack by Shaheds. We have damage to an infrastructure object - Bondarenko wrote on Facebook.

The mayor called on residents of Cherkasy to urgently turn off all gas appliances and not to use gas in private homes.

I appeal to all residents of the city: due to emergency work on one of the gas supply facilities, I ask you to urgently turn off all gas appliances and not to use gas in private homes. Emergency services are currently working. We will definitely provide more detailed information during the day - Bondarenko said.

Today, April 28, it was reported in the morning that air defense is working in the Cherkasy region.

Local publics reported an explosion in the Cherkasy area.