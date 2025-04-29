Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

Explosions are heard in Kyiv on the night of April 29. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 0:46 a.m., an air alert was announced in the capital. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a possible attack by enemy UAVs.

"Shaheds" in the north of Kyiv region. Course for Kyiv - the message said.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that debris had fallen in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital. According to him, rescuers are heading to the scene. Air defense is working.

Let's remind

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, where 12 people died, more than 70 were injured, including children.

