An Afghan attacked a Ukrainian woman with a knife in Germany - BILD

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 5957 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136974 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225985 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161623 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146633 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213276 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200100 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100513 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 40402 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 49872 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100212 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 71316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225971 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213265 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200090 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213949 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 71316 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100212 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155896 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154787 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158665 views
An Afghan attacked a Ukrainian woman with a knife in Germany - BILD

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24969 views

A 19-year-old Afghan man stabbed a 41-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

In Germany, a 19-year-old Afghan attacked a 41-year-old refugee from Ukraine with a knife. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday afternoon, a shocking attack took place in Frankfurt, Germany, on the banks of the Main River, wounding a young Ukrainian woman aged 41. The suspect in the attack is a young Afghan man aged 19.

After the attack, police tracked down and detained the man.

According to eyewitnesses, a young woman who had fled to Germany from the war in Ukraine was sitting on a park bench when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man. He maliciously grabbed her by the shoulder and stabbed her several times in the head and neck. The victim managed to escape, but was attacked again when she fell to the ground.

Passers-by, hearing the screams, immediately intervened, and the police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

In Switzerland, a man with a knife attacked passers-by16.05.24, 01:45 • 28670 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
frankfurtFrankfurt
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

