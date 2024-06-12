An Afghan attacked a Ukrainian woman with a knife in Germany - BILD

In Germany, a 19-year-old Afghan attacked a 41-year-old refugee from Ukraine with a knife. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday afternoon, a shocking attack took place in Frankfurt, Germany, on the banks of the Main River, wounding a young Ukrainian woman aged 41. The suspect in the attack is a young Afghan man aged 19.

After the attack, police tracked down and detained the man.

According to eyewitnesses, a young woman who had fled to Germany from the war in Ukraine was sitting on a park bench when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man. He maliciously grabbed her by the shoulder and stabbed her several times in the head and neck. The victim managed to escape, but was attacked again when she fell to the ground.

Passers-by, hearing the screams, immediately intervened, and the police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

