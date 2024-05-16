In Switzerland, a man with a knife attacked passers-by

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73257 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105580 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148542 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249308 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173860 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225328 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43967 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38814 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32710 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57157 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225328 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211497 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237270 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224121 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57157 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112680 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113594 views
In Switzerland, a man with a knife attacked passers-by

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28668 views

A man armed with a knife attacked and injured several people, including a pregnant woman, at a train station and a nearby school in Zofingen, Switzerland, before being arrested.

A man armed with a knife attacked several passers-by in the Swiss canton of Aargau. According to preliminary information, he stabbed several people at the train station and then headed toward the educational center of Zofingen. This is reported by the newspaper Blick with reference to the cantonal police, UNN reports.

Details

At approximately 19.40 Moscow time, the man was detained.

The newspaper reported that the man fled to a building near the train station, which was soon surrounded by police. At the same time, police evacuated students and staff from a nearby school. Argovia Today also reports at least two people were injured in the attack, one of whom is a pregnant woman. She sustained a head injury and is not in danger of dying.

A police spokesman told Blick that the attacker was wounded at the time of his arrest. It is likely that he injured himself. He was provided with medical care after the arrest. He did not have any documents on him. The police have not yet disclosed the identity of the offender or his motives.

Knife attack at hospital in China leaves two dead, 21 wounded07.05.24, 15:13 • 18093 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland

