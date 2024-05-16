In Switzerland, a man with a knife attacked passers-by

A man armed with a knife attacked several passers-by in the Swiss canton of Aargau. According to preliminary information, he stabbed several people at the train station and then headed toward the educational center of Zofingen. This is reported by the newspaper Blick with reference to the cantonal police, UNN reports.

Details

At approximately 19.40 Moscow time, the man was detained.

The newspaper reported that the man fled to a building near the train station, which was soon surrounded by police. At the same time, police evacuated students and staff from a nearby school. Argovia Today also reports at least two people were injured in the attack, one of whom is a pregnant woman. She sustained a head injury and is not in danger of dying.

A police spokesman told Blick that the attacker was wounded at the time of his arrest. It is likely that he injured himself. He was provided with medical care after the arrest. He did not have any documents on him. The police have not yet disclosed the identity of the offender or his motives.

Knife attack at hospital in China leaves two dead, 21 wounded