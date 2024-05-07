Knife attack at hospital in China leaves two dead, 21 wounded

Two people were killed and 21 wounded in a knife attack on a hospital in Yunnan province in southwestern China on Tuesday, Reuters reports, citing published police data, UNN writes.

Details

According to the official digital media center of Zhenxiong County, Yunnan Province, the knife attack took place at 11:37 a.m. (03:37 GMT), and the suspect was a male local resident.

The wounded were taken to the hospital, an investigation is underway, the statement said.

More than 10 people injured in attack in southwestern China