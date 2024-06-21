In Germany, three men were detained on suspicion of espionage: average Ukrainian

Recently in Germany, law enforcement officers detained three men on suspicion of working for foreign intelligence. Among the detainees is a citizen of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the German prosecutor general's office.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday, June 20. Law enforcement officers detained a citizen of Ukraine Robert A.; An Armenian citizen Vardges I. and a Russian Armyan S. the accused are suspected of working for a foreign special service.

Law enforcement officers believe that the defendants went to Germany on the instructions of a foreign special service to collect information about a person from Ukraine who was here.

Probably for this purpose on June 19, 2024, they scouted a cafe in Frankfurt am Main where their target was supposed to be located.

Recall

In Bulgaria, a 23-year-old Ukrainian was detained, who entered the territory of the Maritsa-Vostok 2 Power Plant. During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found drones.

