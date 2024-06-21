$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Germany, three men were detained on suspicion of espionage: average Ukrainian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18951 views

Three men, including a citizen of Ukraine, were detained in Germany on suspicion of working for a foreign intelligence service.

In Germany, three men were detained on suspicion of espionage: average Ukrainian

Recently in Germany, law enforcement officers detained three men on suspicion of working for foreign intelligence. Among the detainees is a citizen of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the German prosecutor general's office. 

Details 

The incident occurred yesterday, June 20. Law enforcement officers detained a citizen of Ukraine Robert A.; An Armenian citizen Vardges I. and a Russian  Armyan S. the accused are suspected of working for a foreign special service. 

Law enforcement officers believe that the defendants went to Germany on the instructions of a foreign special service to collect information about a person from Ukraine who was here.

Probably for this purpose on June 19, 2024, they scouted a cafe in Frankfurt am Main where their target was supposed to be located. 

Recall

In Bulgaria, a 23-year-old Ukrainian was detained, who entered the territory of the Maritsa-Vostok 2 Power Plant. During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found drones.

