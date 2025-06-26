$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight

Kyiv • UNN

 1268 views

The European Union summit starts today in Brussels, where key topics include the war in Ukraine, strengthening defense capabilities, and competitiveness. EU leaders will discuss further support for Ukraine, its path to EU membership, pressure on Russia, and efforts to achieve peace.

EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight

The EU summit starts today in Brussels, where Ukraine will be on the agenda, European Council President António Costa said on Thursday in X, writes UNN.

The June EU summit is about to begin. We have a busy day ahead of us. On the agenda: defense, the Middle East, Ukraine, competitiveness and strengthening our position in the world

- Costa wrote.

Details

As reported on the website of the European Council, the summit will last from June 26-27.

"EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss geoeconomic challenges and current developments in Ukraine and the Middle East," the statement said.

European defense and security, migration, preparedness and internal security are also on the agenda.

Ukraine

"EU leaders will take stock of the latest developments regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. To this end, they will discuss how to further support efforts aimed at peace, together with partners, including increasing pressure on Russia to agree to a meaningful ceasefire and show a genuine willingness to negotiate. They will also consider Ukraine's path to EU membership," the statement said.

It is noted that the European Council "welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine." "To date, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost EUR 158.6 billion, including EUR 59.6 billion in military support," the institution said.

"Ukraine is persistently adhering to its efforts aimed at ensuring a real peace process. And the EU will remain just as unwavering in its support for Ukraine," Costa said.

According to the indicative program, an "exchange of views with the President of Ukraine via video conference" is expected during the summit on June 26.

Agreement with the USA

As Reuters writes, EU leaders are to tell the European Commission on Thursday whether they want to reach a quick trade deal with the United States on terms that favor Washington, or continue to fight for a better deal.

The issue of Russian gas

On the sidelines of the summit, EU leaders, as indicated, will also try to dispel the concerns of Slovakia and Hungary about the termination of their access to Russian gas, as provided for in the EU plan to phase out all imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027.

EU diplomats said that assurances from EU leaders on gas should lead both countries to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which they are currently blocking.

However, before the start of the summit, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he would demand a postponement of the vote on sanctions until Slovak concerns are addressed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
Robert Fico
European Union
Brussels
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
