Attack on "Azov" officer Andriy Korynevych in Ivano-Frankivsk: Ministry of Internal Affairs reacts

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has reacted to the recent attack on an officer of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard, Andriy Korynevych. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The incident occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk on June 13, at approximately 21:20. According to police data, two unknown individuals beat the serviceman and fled in an unknown direction.

It later became known that the attackers were likely servicemen of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Korynevych himself stated this in a comment to Ukrainian media.

According to data from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the attackers were armed with objects resembling a telescopic baton and had tear gas canisters. They also stated that the attackers were servicemen, but did not specify which particular unit.

Currently, two men have been detained and notified of suspicion on charges of hooliganism.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs supports the position of the National Guard of Ukraine, condemning any illegal actions, including those against servicemen, regardless of their place of service, rank, or affiliation with units. We must remember that we have a common enemy — the Russian Federation, and we must be united in the fight against it. Maintaining law and order, military ethics, and mutual respect between servicemen is the foundation of trust and strength of our security and defense sector – stated the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

