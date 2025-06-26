$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
04:15 PM • 1788 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 13204 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 37071 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 100261 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 63083 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 139433 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71046 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 62638 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67102 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 92655 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 75900 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over PfizergateJune 26, 07:37 AM • 36095 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 113104 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlightJune 26, 09:38 AM • 41135 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 19828 views
Publications
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 13475 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 100262 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 139433 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 128395 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 134624 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 20681 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 76708 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 55660 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 63417 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 56130 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1524 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, announced a successful prisoner exchange, within which young, seriously ill, and wounded defenders were returned. He announced new good news regarding exchanges in the near future.

“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, hinted at a new prisoner exchange, noting that good news is expected in the near future. Budanov wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Today, on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, another group of Ukrainian Defenders was released from Russian captivity. According to the agreements reached in Istanbul, fighters under 25 years old, as well as seriously ill and seriously wounded, are returning. The youngest of those released today is 24 years old. He was captured at the age of 21 while defending Mariupol.

- Budanov reported.

According to him, most of those released spent more than three years in captivity, including National Guardsmen who guarded the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as well as defenders of Mariupol.

We continue to work. We expect good news in the near future. We are fighting for the return of each and every one.

- Budanov added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation. According to him, it was possible to bring back soldiers who had been in captivity since 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Istanbul
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9