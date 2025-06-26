“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, hinted at a new prisoner exchange, noting that good news is expected in the near future. Budanov wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Today, on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, another group of Ukrainian Defenders was released from Russian captivity. According to the agreements reached in Istanbul, fighters under 25 years old, as well as seriously ill and seriously wounded, are returning. The youngest of those released today is 24 years old. He was captured at the age of 21 while defending Mariupol. - Budanov reported.

According to him, most of those released spent more than three years in captivity, including National Guardsmen who guarded the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as well as defenders of Mariupol.

We continue to work. We expect good news in the near future. We are fighting for the return of each and every one. - Budanov added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation. According to him, it was possible to bring back soldiers who had been in captivity since 2022.