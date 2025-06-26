Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a new phase of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation. According to him, it was possible to return soldiers who had been captured since 2022, reports UNN.

We continue the exchanges, another stage. Today, soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service are returning. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022. We are doing everything to find everyone, to verify information about every name. We must return all our people home. Thank you to everyone who helps us in this," Zelenskyy said.

The Kremlin stated that the date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of the exchange of prisoners

Russian media reported on June 26 that within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, another stage of prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Ukraine.