The Kremlin stated that the date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of the exchange of prisoners

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 14813 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55320 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 39747 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98342 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 58443 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 55349 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 64338 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 91401 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94235 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91771 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 72756 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47321 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over Pfizergate07:37 AM • 15923 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 69302 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 20561 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55291 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98317 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 107756 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 114153 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 121235 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Iran
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 946 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47508 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 47515 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 55431 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 49462 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
BFM TV
The New York Times
Fox News

The Kremlin stated that the date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of the exchange of prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Peskov stated that the dates for the third round of negotiations in Istanbul will be determined after the completion of the prisoner exchange. He also noted that "peace through strength" does not apply to Russia, but it is interested in the US efforts regarding Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that the date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of the exchange of prisoners

After the completion of the prisoner exchange procedures agreed upon in Istanbul, it will be time to determine the dates for the third round of negotiations. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

The date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of prisoner exchanges

 - Peskov said.

Add

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman spoke about conflicts in Ukraine and around Iran.

Conflicts in Ukraine and around Iran are incomparable 

- Peskov noted.

He also added that "the thesis of "peace through strength" does not apply to Russia.

Instead, Peskov stressed that the Russian Federation is interested in the United States continuing its efforts regarding Ukraine.

Putin told Trump that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine after June 2214.06.25, 19:43 • 4882 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9