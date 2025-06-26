The Kremlin stated that the date of the third round of "Istanbul" will be determined after the completion of the exchange of prisoners

After the completion of the prisoner exchange procedures agreed upon in Istanbul, it will be time to determine the dates for the third round of negotiations. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman spoke about conflicts in Ukraine and around Iran.

Conflicts in Ukraine and around Iran are incomparable - Peskov noted.

He also added that "the thesis of "peace through strength" does not apply to Russia.

Instead, Peskov stressed that the Russian Federation is interested in the United States continuing its efforts regarding Ukraine.

Putin told Trump that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine after June 22