Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 13346 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8124 views

The company "Alakor City", whose owner Dmytro Adamovsky has Russian citizenship, is participating for the second time in the competition for the management of the "Gulliver" shopping mall. Despite official information about Russian citizenship, the company was again allowed to take part in the selection.

Alakor City company has twice applied for the tender to select a manager for the capital's Gulliver shopping mall. During the first attempt, it became known that the owner of this company, Dmytro Adamovsky, has Russian citizenship. It would seem that the issue of the company's participation with such a background in the competition should have been definitively removed, but no – "Alakor City" appears again among the contenders, writes UNN.

Details

During the first competition, ARMA sent requests to state bodies, including intelligence agencies, to check the applicant company and its owner. In response, the agency received information that the ultimate beneficiary Dmytro Adamovsky has Canadian and Russian citizenship, as well as a residence permit in Ukraine.

According to current legislation, companies whose beneficiaries are citizens of the aggressor state cannot participate in public procurement and tenders.

And here is the second attempt. Despite the fact that the situation has not fundamentally changed, and no official document on the termination of Adamovsky's Russian citizenship has been provided.

Instead, "Alakor City" submits copies of a Canadian passport and a residence permit in Ukraine to participate in the competition. However, this information does not refute in any way that Dmytro Adamovsky probably also has a Russian passport.

In this situation, it is interesting why the company was again allowed to participate in the competition despite the fact that its owner has Russian citizenship?

According to unofficial information, "Alakor City" is actively negotiating through intermediaries, trying to present its participation as "legitimate" - with a Canadian passport, investment background and "lack of Russian influence". But none of these arguments overrides the main one - an official certificate from Ukrainian intelligence.

It seems that the company either has political cover or counts on the "fatigue" of state institutions from their own rules. 

To understand the scale of "Alakor City"'s connections, it is worth looking at the figure of Dmytro Adamovsky. He is the son of the scandalous businessman Andriy Adamovsky, who is associated with the entourage of former president Petro Poroshenko. It was with Adamovsky Sr. that Ihor Kononenko and Oleksandr Hranovsky, who at one time oversaw schemes in energy and the judicial system respectively, cooperated.

And here is an interesting detail: recently, Poroshenko's "European Solidarity" party appealed to the Prime Minister with a demand to dismiss the head of ARMA, Olena Duma. Perhaps this appeal is not an accident, but a thoughtful step to distract attention?

In this situation, a public reaction is needed not only from ARMA, but also from law enforcement agencies. Because if a company with a Russian passport in the owner can enter the competition twice today – tomorrow it can become the manager of seized assets.

Recall

Alakor City LLC also has significant financial problems. As it became known from the data of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the State Tax Service of Ukraine demands that the company pay more than 66 million hryvnias to the budget.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

