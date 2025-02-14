ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 590 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44532 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69556 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116740 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100920 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113051 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152860 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109636 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84226 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51092 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37180 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116740 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143550 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175912 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37187 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78755 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134090 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135995 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164274 views
ARMA may transfer Gulliver shopping center to Russian management (photo)

ARMA may transfer Gulliver shopping center to Russian management (photo)

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 195559 views

The only bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center is Alakor City, owned by Dmitry Adamovsky, who has Russian citizenship.

The owner of Alakor City, which is currently the only candidate for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has a Russian passport. This became known to UNN during its own journalistic investigation.

Details

Earlier, ARMA disqualified the first two bidders, and now Alakor City remains the only contender for management. ARMA Head Olena Duma statedthat the agency has already received responses from law enforcement regarding this company, but has refrained from commenting.

What is known about Alakor City LLC?

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported about the company's ties to Russians and the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko. Journalists of UNN conducted their own investigation, which confirmed these facts.

The owner of Alakor City is businessman Dmytro Adamovsky, the son of scandalous businessman Andriy Adamovsky. 

Image

Although Dmitry Adamovsky now claims to be an honest citizen of Canada, according to our information, he still holds Russian citizenship. He probably received a passport of the aggressor country back in 2005.

ImageImage

Moreover, the YouControl analytical system on the Alakor City LLC website warns of possible ties between the company and Russia and Belarus.

Image

The father of the owner of Alakor City LLC, businessman Andriy Adamovskyi, is known for many high-profile schemes, including corruption fraud in the supply of fuel to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine through the company Trade Commodity. This scheme, which was investigated by the NABU and the SAPO, involved inflated fuel prices for the military and caused the state losses of UAH 149 million. Andriy Adamovskyi is also a longtime business partner of Petro Poroshenko's associates Oleksandr Hranovskyi and Ihor Kononenko.

So, we hope that ARMA will carefully check this information and prevent the transfer of the facility in the very center of the capital to the control of a person with Russian citizenship.

As Ukraine continues its fight against the aggressor, any ties between the management company and the occupying country pose a serious threat to state security. Now the ball is in ARMA's court - will the agency be able to ensure the transparency of the competition?

Recall

On October 30, ARMA announced a competition to select a manager for the Gulliver shopping center. The head of the agency, Olena Duma, proudly stated that she had taken the strictest possible approach to the selection of a manager for this high-profile asset and even set the maximum possible 4 criteria for candidates.

However, experts criticized the establishment of very "narrow" criteria for potential managers of seized property, as in the situation with the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, as this limits competition and may call into question the transparency of the process.

Only three companies competed in the tender for the management of the Kyiv mall. After an audit, ARMA rejected the first and second bidders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

