ARMA may transfer Gulliver shopping center to Russian management (photo)

The owner of Alakor City, which is currently the only candidate for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has a Russian passport. This became known to UNN during its own journalistic investigation.

Details

Earlier, ARMA disqualified the first two bidders, and now Alakor City remains the only contender for management. ARMA Head Olena Duma statedthat the agency has already received responses from law enforcement regarding this company, but has refrained from commenting.

What is known about Alakor City LLC?

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported about the company's ties to Russians and the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko. Journalists of UNN conducted their own investigation, which confirmed these facts.

The owner of Alakor City is businessman Dmytro Adamovsky, the son of scandalous businessman Andriy Adamovsky.

Although Dmitry Adamovsky now claims to be an honest citizen of Canada, according to our information, he still holds Russian citizenship. He probably received a passport of the aggressor country back in 2005.

Moreover, the YouControl analytical system on the Alakor City LLC website warns of possible ties between the company and Russia and Belarus.

The father of the owner of Alakor City LLC, businessman Andriy Adamovskyi, is known for many high-profile schemes, including corruption fraud in the supply of fuel to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine through the company Trade Commodity. This scheme, which was investigated by the NABU and the SAPO, involved inflated fuel prices for the military and caused the state losses of UAH 149 million. Andriy Adamovskyi is also a longtime business partner of Petro Poroshenko's associates Oleksandr Hranovskyi and Ihor Kononenko.

So, we hope that ARMA will carefully check this information and prevent the transfer of the facility in the very center of the capital to the control of a person with Russian citizenship.

As Ukraine continues its fight against the aggressor, any ties between the management company and the occupying country pose a serious threat to state security. Now the ball is in ARMA's court - will the agency be able to ensure the transparency of the competition?

Recall

On October 30, ARMA announced a competition to select a manager for the Gulliver shopping center. The head of the agency, Olena Duma, proudly stated that she had taken the strictest possible approach to the selection of a manager for this high-profile asset and even set the maximum possible 4 criteria for candidates.

However, experts criticized the establishment of very "narrow" criteria for potential managers of seized property, as in the situation with the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, as this limits competition and may call into question the transparency of the process.

Only three companies competed in the tender for the management of the Kyiv mall. After an audit, ARMA rejected the first and second bidders.