Return of the bodies of fallen defenders of Ukraine: the SBU showed exclusive photos and videos
Kyiv • UNN
The bodies of fallen servicemen were returned to Ukraine today as a result of the joint work of many state structures. The SBU thanked the Red Cross for assistance in repatriation.
Today, the bodies of fallen servicemen were returned to Ukraine. The SBU has released footage of the repatriation, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.
Details
The bodies of the deceased Defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of several state structures.
In particular, employees of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War at the SBU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the State Emergency Service and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine participated in the process.
"We are working to fulfill the instructions of the President of Ukraine and implement the agreements reached in Istanbul!" the SBU said in a statement.
The Security Service expressed its gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which joined the repatriation mission.
