"On the shield": Ukraine has returned the bodies of 1212 fallen defenders

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 1,212 dead Ukrainian defenders, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Wednesday on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,212 fallen Defenders were returned to Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters reported.

It is noted that among the returned "on the shield" defenders are those who fell from: Kursk region; Kharkiv region; Luhansk region; Donetsk region; Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson region.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the ICRC.

"Investigative law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will establish the identities of the dead as soon as possible," the statement said.

Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov