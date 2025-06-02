Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
During negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange the bodies of dead soldiers in the format of 6,000 for 6,000. The parties also agreed to carry out an exchange with an emphasis on the seriously wounded.
In Istanbul, an agreement was reached with Russia during negotiations to return 6,000 bodies in exchange for 6,000 bodies of deceased soldiers. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, reports UNN.
We also agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies in exchange for 6,000 bodies of deceased soldiers.
Addition
Umerov reported that today, June 2, at negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange - focusing on the severely wounded and young people.
Umerov also reported that Russia only today, during the negotiations, handed over its "memorandum" to the Ukrainian delegation.