Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

Denmark has decided to urgently purchase three ground-based air defense systems worth over 6 billion kroner. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Details

As reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense, the purchase will be financed through the so-called Acceleration Fund. The new complexes should be ready for use as early as 2026.

The current security situation forces us to urgently purchase capabilities for the armed forces, and ground-based air defense is an absolute priority here. I am very pleased that we can now start implementing this capability, which is crucial for the protection of the population, critical infrastructure and our troops - said Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen.

To implement the plan, Denmark will receive three systems: one from the German company Diehl Defense, one from the French MBDA France, and one leased from the Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

We received proposals from ten suppliers, including those from Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Israel and Norway. The acquisition from Diehl Defense and MBDA France will strengthen the European defense industry - noted in the department.

It is also emphasized that the Acceleration Fund (Accelerationsfonden) will cover not only the costs of the systems themselves, but also the provision of personnel, training and logistics.

Additionally

Funding and supplier selection are in line with the framework of the 2024–2033 defense agreement. A permanent decision on the formation of an integrated ground-based air defense system will be made later.

Reference

The Acceleration Fund (Accelerationsfonden) is a state financial mechanism for the operational strengthening of Denmark's defense capabilities in response to security threats.

Let us remind you

In February 2025, the Danish government announced its intention to purchase ground-based air defense systems this year. This was a reaction to the aggravation of the security situation in Europe.

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion