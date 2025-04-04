Troels Lund Poulsen

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14631 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26216 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63426 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211701 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121428 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390249 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213525 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130110 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211695 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390243 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253510 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309524 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2220 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12930 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44032 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71794 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56922 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Troels Lund Poulsen

News by theme

New purpose of Vance's visit to Greenland: review of the airbase amid Trump's statements about the importance of the region for the US

US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.

News of the World • March 28, 12:06 PM • 29911 views

Denmark beefs up Greenland's defenses after Trump's statements

The Danish government has announced the allocation of more than $1. 5 billion for the defense of Greenland. The decision comes after Trump reiterated the need for the US to own the Arctic territory.

News of the World • December 24, 08:00 PM • 31545 views

Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine: what it includes

The Danish Ministry of Defense has announced the 23rd package of military assistance to Ukraine worth DKK 2. 1 billion. The funds will be used to strengthen air defense, support F-16s, and purchase CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in cooperation with Sweden.

War • December 19, 12:38 PM • 19775 views

Denmark plans to create a fund to develop Ukraine's defense industry

The Danish Defense Minister announced the creation of an investment fund for the development of Ukraine's defense industry. The fund will combine public and private investments to expand Ukrainian arms production companies.

War • October 11, 05:13 PM • 35147 views
Exclusive

Negotiations are underway with all partners: Ministry of Strategic Industry on involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing

Ukraine is negotiating with all partners to finance defense companies. Denmark has already started direct financing, investing almost EUR 600 million in Ukrainian defense production.

Economy • October 7, 09:54 AM • 103733 views

Denmark has already trained fifty Ukrainian specialists to service F-16 fighters

Already 50 Ukrainian specialists have been trained in Denmark to maintain F-16 fighter jets. The country will also train 20 Ukrainian pilots by the end of the year.

War • June 28, 11:31 AM • 30605 views

Denmark will stop training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 after 2024

Denmark will not be able to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters after 2024 due to the transition to F-35 aircraft.

War • June 24, 10:30 PM • 29558 views

Denmark announces 19th aid package for Ukraine aimed at establishing production of military equipment

Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine aimed at establishing the production of military equipment, including agreements with allies on procurement and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, additional equipment for Danish F-16 aircraft, and supplies from Danish defense stockpiles to support Ukraine's immediate and long-term defense capabilities.

War • June 19, 07:37 AM • 34025 views

Denmark offers the EU an action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry

Denmark and seven other EU countries propose an action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry.

War • May 26, 04:30 PM • 50428 views

Denmark to sell $300 million worth of F-16 fighters to Argentina

Denmark will sell 24 F-16 fighter jets to Argentina for $300 million, promising 19 to Ukraine.

News of the World • March 27, 12:55 AM • 33435 views

Denmark plans to expand conscription to women and extend the term of military service

Denmark plans to expand conscription to include women and to extend the period of military service from approximately 4 months to 11 months, with the aim of increasing the annual number of recruits to 5,000.

News of the World • March 13, 12:23 PM • 23549 views

NATO considers deploying Alliance forces across Europe - media

NATO is developing plans to deploy the Alliance's armed forces across Europe in response to Russia's intensification of its defense industry and military buildup over the past year.

Politics • February 16, 10:55 AM • 29116 views

Denmark allocates up to $264 million for Sweden's initiative to supply Ukraine with CV90 infantry fighting vehicles

Denmark and Sweden to jointly finance CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

War • December 18, 02:50 PM • 32682 views