Troels Lund Poulsen

US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.
The Danish government has announced the allocation of more than $1. 5 billion for the defense of Greenland. The decision comes after Trump reiterated the need for the US to own the Arctic territory.
The Danish Ministry of Defense has announced the 23rd package of military assistance to Ukraine worth DKK 2. 1 billion. The funds will be used to strengthen air defense, support F-16s, and purchase CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in cooperation with Sweden.
The Danish Defense Minister announced the creation of an investment fund for the development of Ukraine's defense industry. The fund will combine public and private investments to expand Ukrainian arms production companies.
Ukraine is negotiating with all partners to finance defense companies. Denmark has already started direct financing, investing almost EUR 600 million in Ukrainian defense production.
Already 50 Ukrainian specialists have been trained in Denmark to maintain F-16 fighter jets. The country will also train 20 Ukrainian pilots by the end of the year.
Denmark will not be able to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters after 2024 due to the transition to F-35 aircraft.
Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine aimed at establishing the production of military equipment, including agreements with allies on procurement and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, additional equipment for Danish F-16 aircraft, and supplies from Danish defense stockpiles to support Ukraine's immediate and long-term defense capabilities.
Denmark and seven other EU countries propose an action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry.
Denmark will sell 24 F-16 fighter jets to Argentina for $300 million, promising 19 to Ukraine.
Denmark plans to expand conscription to include women and to extend the period of military service from approximately 4 months to 11 months, with the aim of increasing the annual number of recruits to 5,000.
NATO is developing plans to deploy the Alliance's armed forces across Europe in response to Russia's intensification of its defense industry and military buildup over the past year.
Denmark and Sweden to jointly finance CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.