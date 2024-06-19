Denmark announces 19th aid package for Ukraine aimed at establishing production of military equipment

Denmark announced the nineteenth aid package for Ukraine. The support package provides for the signing of a number of different agreements with allies on procurement and investment in Ukraine's defense industry. Among other things, it includes additional equipment to support Danish F-16s. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted, the next aid package from Denmark will simultaneously support Kyiv's immediate needs and contribute to the long-term development of Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

The aid package is a combination of a framework program to finance significant investments in Ukraine's defense industry, additional equipment to support Danish F-16s, and supplies from Danish defense stockpiles.

"Ukraine still needs significant military support due to the ongoing Russian aggression against the country. Thus, with the latest donation package, we are providing maximum support for Ukraine's needs on the battlefield here and now. But we also have a Danish security commitment to support Ukraine for the next 10 years. That is why we have created a Danish model of donations through the Ukrainian defense industry, which will help to establish Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term," said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

In the last two aid packages from Denmark, a total of DKK 1.2 billion was reserved for investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. The country's Ministry of Defense noted that the new package makes it possible to allocate DKK 1.2 billion in a way that quickly meets Ukraine's needs. The first support project is expected to be launched in the summer.

