Denmark announces 19th aid package for Ukraine aimed at establishing production of military equipment

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10646 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 116424 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121999 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136839 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198630 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238972 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147347 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370031 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182475 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149790 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 116424 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103528 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121999 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116886 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136839 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6892 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9832 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14254 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15690 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20472 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Denmark announces 19th aid package for Ukraine aimed at establishing production of military equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34025 views

Denmark announced the 19th aid package to Ukraine aimed at establishing the production of military equipment, including agreements with allies on procurement and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, additional equipment for Danish F-16 aircraft, and supplies from Danish defense stockpiles to support Ukraine's immediate and long-term defense capabilities.

Denmark announces 19th aid package for Ukraine aimed at establishing production of military equipment

Denmark announced the nineteenth aid package for Ukraine.  The support package provides for the signing of a number of different agreements with allies on procurement and investment in Ukraine's defense industry. Among other things, it includes additional equipment to support Danish F-16s. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defense

Details 

As noted, the next aid package from Denmark will simultaneously support Kyiv's immediate needs and contribute to the long-term development of Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

The aid package is a combination of a framework program to finance significant investments in Ukraine's defense industry, additional equipment to support Danish F-16s, and supplies  from Danish defense stockpiles.

"Ukraine still needs significant military support due to the ongoing Russian aggression against the country. Thus, with the latest donation package, we are providing maximum support for Ukraine's needs on the battlefield here and now. But we also have a Danish security commitment to support Ukraine for the next 10 years. That is why we have created a Danish model of donations through the Ukrainian defense industry, which will help to establish Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term," said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

In the last two aid packages from Denmark, a total of DKK 1.2 billion was reserved for investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. The country's Ministry of Defense noted that the new package makes it possible to allocate DKK 1.2 billion in a way that quickly meets Ukraine's needs. The first support project is expected to be launched in the summer.

Denmark becomes the first NATO country to invest in Ukrainian arms production - Umerov14.06.24, 12:08 • 101030 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Troels Lund Poulsen
Denmark
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41