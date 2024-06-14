Denmark becomes the first NATO country to invest in Ukrainian arms production - Umerov

Ukraine has signed a memorandum with Denmark on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on his Facebook page, UNN reports .



An important step in attracting financing for defense weapons for Ukrainian manufacturers. Yesterday, on June 13, a Memorandum was signed with Denmark on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers. This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country to invest in arms production in Ukraine, - Umerov said.

According to him, a letter of intent was also signed with the Netherlands, which launches cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support our defense industry.

These investments are evidence of high confidence in Ukrainian producers and their ability to provide high-quality military products. This is a confirmation that the Ukrainian defense industry is ready to cooperate internationally and is able to meet the highest standards, - Umerov wrote.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that Denmark would buy $28.6 million worth of weapons for Ukraine from domestic producers.