Denmark plans to create a fund to develop Ukraine's defense industry
Kyiv • UNN
The Danish Defense Minister announced the creation of an investment fund for the development of Ukraine's defense industry. The fund will combine public and private investments to expand Ukrainian arms production companies.
Denmark is planning to create an investment fund to develop the Ukrainian defense industry and accelerate weapons production. Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said this in an interview with Bloomberg , UNN reports.
Details
The Danish minister is convinced that arms production in Europe and the United States is “too slow,” Ukraine could arm itself much faster if it produced more military equipment in its country. According to him, the production of weapons in Ukraine could reduce the delivery time from years to months.
In recent years, we have taken many initiatives to increase production of various military equipment. But in general, we have not yet reached the same speed in the production of military equipment as in Ukraine
It is noted that the Danish government is considering creating a fund by the end of the year that will combine public and private investment to expand and improve Ukrainian weapons production facilities.
Investors will get a share of ownership, access to information, and the opportunity to create joint ventures with Ukrainian producers.
Poulsen also stated that this is an opportunity for European arms companies to cooperate with and learn from the Ukrainian defense industry to improve their own capabilities, and that “many jobs will be created in the European defense industry.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine lacks funds for mass production of long-range missiles and drones, so Kyiv needs investments from partners.