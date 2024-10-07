Ukraine has proposals for partners to invest in the production of drones and electronic warfare - Zelensky on preparations for Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Presidential Advisor on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin. They discussed Ukraine's proposals to partners for investing in the production of drones and electronic warfare systems, which will be presented at Ramstein. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Today we had a report by Oleksandr Kamyshyn, also a minister of Herman Smetanin. Weapons production in Ukraine: shells, artillery, equipment. Not only about what has already been achieved, not only about what we are already producing, but also about proposals to partners to invest in our Ukrainian production of drones, first of all, and electronic warfare. This is also part of our package for Ramstein. We have to get stronger every month, every week - Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukraine has a number of projects on underwater drones that are currently under development.