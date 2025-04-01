General Staff: almost a third of the battles - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active in the Siversky direction

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98025 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162306 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171775 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143727 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195788 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124298 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108060 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154736 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33960 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79808 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10442 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79856 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98025 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154773 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19172 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21038 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33999 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43537 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133547 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

General Staff: almost a third of the battles - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active in the Siversky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68452 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling attacks by the occupiers in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Pokrovsky. The enemy is carrying out air strikes and shelling border areas.

General Staff: almost a third of the battles - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active in the Siversky direction

Since the beginning of the day, 111 battles have taken place at the front, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Siversky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on April 1, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor is 111. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes

- reported in the General Staff.

Today, communities bordering the Russian Federation, in particular Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated. The settlements of Myropilske, Naumivka, Prohody, Ugroidy, Krasnopillya, Velyky Prykil, Turya and Petrushivka in the Sumy region were hit by enemy aircraft.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk, and two battles are currently ongoing near the settlement of Kamyanka and in the direction of Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Piskyane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, one battle continues to this day.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions towards Novy and Zelena Dolyna during the day, and three battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilogorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka, towards Verkhnyokamyanske and Serebryanka. In total, 15 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, ten of which were successfully stopped by our defenders, and five are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne. Our defenders stopped two offensive actions of the enemy, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and towards Diliivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 35 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Oleksandropol, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, as well as towards Bogdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Romanivka, Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 33 enemy attacks, and two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, four enemy attacks took place in the areas of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Hulyaypilsky direction near Privilne and Novopil. Zelen Pole, Novodarivka, Gulyaypole and Zaliznychne were hit by air strikes.

The Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance towards Novodanilivka and Stepove.

One battle out of the three that took place today in the Prydniprovsky direction has not yet been completed.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 31 KABs, and carried out 148 artillery shelling of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In the remaining directions, as noted, there were no significant changes in the situation.

More than at the beginning of the invasion: the Ministry of Defense announced the losses of Russians in March01.04.25, 14:22 • 15583 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
