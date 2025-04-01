General Staff: almost a third of the battles - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active in the Siversky direction
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling attacks by the occupiers in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Pokrovsky. The enemy is carrying out air strikes and shelling border areas.
Since the beginning of the day, 111 battles have taken place at the front, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Siversky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on April 1, UNN writes.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor is 111. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes
Today, communities bordering the Russian Federation, in particular Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated. The settlements of Myropilske, Naumivka, Prohody, Ugroidy, Krasnopillya, Velyky Prykil, Turya and Petrushivka in the Sumy region were hit by enemy aircraft.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk, and two battles are currently ongoing near the settlement of Kamyanka and in the direction of Liptsy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Piskyane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, one battle continues to this day.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions towards Novy and Zelena Dolyna during the day, and three battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilogorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka, towards Verkhnyokamyanske and Serebryanka. In total, 15 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, ten of which were successfully stopped by our defenders, and five are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne. Our defenders stopped two offensive actions of the enemy, and one battle is currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and towards Diliivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 35 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Oleksandropol, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, as well as towards Bogdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Romanivka, Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 33 enemy attacks, and two combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, four enemy attacks took place in the areas of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv.
Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Hulyaypilsky direction near Privilne and Novopil. Zelen Pole, Novodarivka, Gulyaypole and Zaliznychne were hit by air strikes.
The Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance towards Novodanilivka and Stepove.
One battle out of the three that took place today in the Prydniprovsky direction has not yet been completed.
"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 31 KABs, and carried out 148 artillery shelling of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.
In the remaining directions, as noted, there were no significant changes in the situation.
