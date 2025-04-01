Kornienko on elections: at least six months are needed after the end of martial law
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Kornienko stated that after the end of martial law, it will take at least six months to prepare for elections in Ukraine. Earlier, there were news about preparations for elections in the summer.
In Ukraine, it will take at least six months to prepare for elections after the end of martial law. This was stated to journalists by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko, reports UNN.
Kornienko commented on the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine after the end of martial law.
We have repeatedly said... A minimum of six months after the end of martial law may be (required for elections - ed.)
Context
The Economist, citing sources in the Ukrainian government, reported that Zelensky convened a meeting last week to instruct his team to organize a vote after a complete ceasefire, which Americans believe could be introduced by the end of April. The authors point out that sources differ on the exact timing, "but most say Zelensky is aiming for the summer."
Several BBC Ukraine sources in the government and the Presidential Office stated that there was no meeting on organizing elections in Ukraine after a complete ceasefire in the summer, and Zelensky did not give such an order.
In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that elections in the country would be held after the end of the war.
