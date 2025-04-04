Flakpanzer Gepard

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
The German government has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine. It includes Gepard installations, missiles for IRIS-T, ammunition and MRAP armored vehicles.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has ordered 180,000 35mm HEI-T rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The order will be financed by Germany and produced at the Rheinmetall plant in Unterluss.
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which includes Patriot systems, Leopard tanks, and other weapons. The package also included drones, MRAP armored vehicles, and various ammunition.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the delivery of the sixth IRIS-T SLM system to Ukraine. Gepard SPAAG continues to be supplied along with ammunition, the production of which has been resumed.
Zelensky announced expectations of new air defense systems from partners in December and January. Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T system, as well as Patriot and Gepard launchers.
Olaf Scholz announced the provision of emergency winter assistance to Ukraine to repair damage and restore heat supply. Germany will also transfer the IRIS-T, Patriot and Gepard systems in December.
Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T System and Patriot and Gepard launchers to Ukraine in December. In 2025, it is planned to supply air defense systems, howitzers, drones and six Sea King helicopters.
Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a €1. 4 billion military aid package by the end of the year. The package will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes Leopard tanks, Gepard guns, and drones. The package also includes armored vehicles, artillery ammunition, and other equipment.
The Bundeswehr Major General announced plans to transfer IRIS-T systems, PzH-2000 and Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard 1A5 tanks, and other weapons to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Germany will also provide small arms, ammunition, and medical aid.
Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, including Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Gepard missiles, drones and other equipment. The package contains equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
The United States and allied countries will provide Ukraine with five strategic air defense systems, additional Patriot batteries, Patriot components, and the SAMP-T system.
Germany has handed over a third Patriot air defense system, ammunition, drones, cars, boats and other military aid to Ukraine, according to an updated list by the Bundestag.
Germany is considering transferring another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine in addition to the three it has already provided or promised to strengthen Ukraine's air defense amid increased Russian missile strikes.
Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, including an appeal to allies to provide Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile batteries, has not received much support from partner countries due to the high cost and unwillingness to part with much-needed systems.
Deliveries of IRIS-t, Skynex, and Gepard air defense systems from Germany to Ukraine continue, and Germany is working with other countries to ensure that they also transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius asked Switzerland to provide Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, but the outcome is unclear, as Switzerland remains neutral and does not provide weapons to warring countries.
Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including strikes against legitimate military targets outside the country, such as russian aircraft that have been firing on Ukrainian cities, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated.
The Pentagon has signed a $3. 4 billion contract with Boeing for the purchase and delivery of 17 P-8A maritime aircraft to Canada and Germany by March 2028.
Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.