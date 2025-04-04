Flakpanzer Gepard

$41.340.03
06:51 PM • 13417 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23595 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61928 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209205 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120089 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388064 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308049 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213276 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243987 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128001 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388064 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252480 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308049 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

07:44 PM • 1310 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12313 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42428 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70528 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56406 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Flakpanzer Gepard

Zelenskyy met with Baerbock: Germany will continue to support Ukraine

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

Politics • April 1, 08:06 PM • 8962 views

Installations, rockets and ammunition: Germany has updated the list of aid it has provided to Ukraine

The German government has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine. It includes Gepard installations, missiles for IRIS-T, ammunition and MRAP armored vehicles.

War • March 17, 12:14 PM • 161351 views

Ukraine ordered 180 thousand shells for Gepard from Rheinmetall

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has ordered 180,000 35mm HEI-T rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The order will be financed by Germany and produced at the Rheinmetall plant in Unterluss.

War • January 6, 11:05 AM • 27544 views

Patriot Systems and Leopard Tanks: Germany Provides Ukraine with a New Batch of Military Aid

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which includes Patriot systems, Leopard tanks, and other weapons. The package also included drones, MRAP armored vehicles, and various ammunition.

War • December 23, 01:33 PM • 19825 views

Germany hands over sixth IRIS-T system to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the delivery of the sixth IRIS-T SLM system to Ukraine. Gepard SPAAG continues to be supplied along with ammunition, the production of which has been resumed.

War • December 20, 09:46 AM • 23684 views

We expect air defense systems from several partners in December-Zelensky

Zelensky announced expectations of new air defense systems from partners in December and January. Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T system, as well as Patriot and Gepard launchers.

War • December 3, 06:14 PM • 22186 views

Germany provides emergency winter assistance to Ukraine

Olaf Scholz announced the provision of emergency winter assistance to Ukraine to repair damage and restore heat supply. Germany will also transfer the IRIS-T, Patriot and Gepard systems in December.

War • December 2, 03:43 PM • 44614 views

Scholz confirmed that Germany will provide Ukraine with IRIS-T in December

Germany will hand over the sixth IRIS-T System and Patriot and Gepard launchers to Ukraine in December. In 2025, it is planned to supply air defense systems, howitzers, drones and six Sea King helicopters.

War • December 2, 03:03 PM • 18772 views

Scholz: Germany, with support of partners, will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth EUR 1.4 billion by the end of the year

Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a €1. 4 billion military aid package by the end of the year. The package will include air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.

War • October 11, 01:03 PM • 14263 views

Leopard tanks, Gepard systems and drones: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes Leopard tanks, Gepard guns, and drones. The package also includes armored vehicles, artillery ammunition, and other equipment.

War • September 19, 11:57 AM • 17034 views

Air defense systems, tanks and artillery: what kind of aid Germany plans to give Ukraine

The Bundeswehr Major General announced plans to transfer IRIS-T systems, PzH-2000 and Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard 1A5 tanks, and other weapons to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Germany will also provide small arms, ammunition, and medical aid.

War • August 15, 02:24 PM • 35723 views

Tanks, drones and ammunition: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, including Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Gepard missiles, drones and other equipment. The package contains equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

War • July 29, 04:13 PM • 33278 views

US and allies to provide Ukraine with 5 strategic air defense systems

The United States and allied countries will provide Ukraine with five strategic air defense systems, additional Patriot batteries, Patriot components, and the SAMP-T system.

War • July 9, 10:27 PM • 79847 views

Ammunition, drones and Patriot air defense systems: Germany has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has handed over a third Patriot air defense system, ammunition, drones, cars, boats and other military aid to Ukraine, according to an updated list by the Bundestag.

War • July 8, 05:17 PM • 57798 views

Bloomberg: Germany is considering transferring another Patriot battery to Ukraine

Germany is considering transferring another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine in addition to the three it has already provided or promised to strengthen Ukraine's air defense amid increased Russian missile strikes.

War • June 7, 04:36 PM • 35470 views

German initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense fails - Politico

Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, including an appeal to allies to provide Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile batteries, has not received much support from partner countries due to the high cost and unwillingness to part with much-needed systems.

War • May 23, 07:46 AM • 46594 views

There will be a post-installation of the IRIS–T, Skynex, Gepard - Kuleba systems

Deliveries of IRIS-t, Skynex, and Gepard air defense systems from Germany to Ukraine continue, and Germany is working with other countries to ensure that they also transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine.

War • May 21, 01:52 PM • 25279 views

German Defense Minister asks Switzerland to transfer Patriot to Ukraine - media

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius asked Switzerland to provide Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, but the outcome is unclear, as Switzerland remains neutral and does not provide weapons to warring countries.

War • May 8, 01:53 PM • 17785 views

They chose concrete instead of gas power plants and Patriot - Focus

They chose concrete instead of gas power plants and Patriot, Focus writes.

Economy • April 22, 12:00 PM • 77302 views

Stoltenberg: Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including strikes against legitimate military targets outside the country

Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including strikes against legitimate military targets outside the country, such as russian aircraft that have been firing on Ukrainian cities, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated.

War • April 19, 03:45 PM • 23356 views

Pentagon orders 17 planes from Boeing for $3.4 billion for two allies

The Pentagon has signed a $3. 4 billion contract with Boeing for the purchase and delivery of 17 P-8A maritime aircraft to Canada and Germany by March 2028.

News of the World • March 1, 09:18 AM • 27930 views

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev

Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.

War • February 5, 11:50 AM • 37291 views