F-16 maintenance and a new initiative from the USA: Shmyhal announced key decisions of partners at "Ramstein"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

At the 29th meeting in the "Ramstein" format, partners announced key decisions regarding strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. The USA is initiating a new mechanism jointly with NATO for European countries to purchase American weapons, and the Netherlands is allocating 125 million euros for the maintenance of F-16 aircraft.

F-16 maintenance and a new initiative from the USA: Shmyhal announced key decisions of partners at "Ramstein"

Among the key decisions of the partners following the Ramstein meeting are, in particular, the initiation by the United States of a new mechanism jointly with NATO, which will allow European countries to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, and Sweden's preparation of a new package with air defense systems, artillery, and equipment for Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

During the Ramstein meeting, we received an important signal: the free world is on the side of Ukraine and peace. Together with partners, we focused on the main thing – strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian army

- Shmyhal wrote.

The Minister of Defense noted that this is already the 29th meeting in the format, which remains a key platform for coordinating international assistance.

NATO Secretary General on "Ramstein": we continue to cooperate to provide Ukraine with the necessary support21.07.25, 17:20 • 1430 views

The minister also listed the key decisions of the partners:

  • The US is initiating a new mechanism jointly with NATO that will allow European countries to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Europeans have already expressed their readiness to join the financing. A specific mechanism for the operation of this initiative was discussed. Germany will join the initiative to transfer five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, which should arrive in Ukraine soon;
    • Germany – transfers over 200,000 shells for Gepard systems, and also finances the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones;
      • Canada – will continue to participate in financing the Ukrainian defense industry through the "Danish model" and allocates 20 million Canadian dollars for the maintenance of Ukrainian tanks;
        • Netherlands – provides 200 million euros for interceptor drones and 125 million euros for the maintenance of F-16 aircraft;
          • Norway – in 2025, a total of 1 billion euros was allocated for the purchase of drones, of which 400 million – for purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry;
            • Sweden – is preparing a new package with air defense systems, artillery, and equipment.

              Today's Ramstein, organized by UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, brought together 52 countries and organizations

              - Shmyhal reported.

              According to him, among the participants are NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagset, Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grinkevich, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

              The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Major General Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev, and other representatives of the security and defense sector.

              I sincerely thank every country that supports Ukraine within the Ramstein format. I am especially grateful to the USA – the initiator of this platform's creation in April 2022, as well as to Great Britain and Germany – for their leadership in the Contact Group. We continue to work with partners. We are strengthening the army and bringing closer a just and lasting peace

              - Shmyhal added.

              Germany plans to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems - Pistorius21.07.25, 16:19 • 1854 views

              Anna Murashko

              Anna Murashko

