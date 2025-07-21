Germany plans to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems - Pistorius

Germany intends to support Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems. The first systems will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days and can be deployed immediately. This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, as reported by UNN with reference to NTV.

According to Pistorius, Ukraine needs five additional Patriot systems to protect against Russian airstrikes.

He stated at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that Germany will help ensure Ukraine receives this much-needed weapon as soon as possible, Pistorius said. Germany intends to support Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems.

In addition, according to Pistorius, the purchase of long-range Ukrainian-made drones will be financed.

They destroy Russian planes, drones, and missiles on the ground before they can pose a threat to Ukraine, its cities, or infrastructure - said Pistorius.

He also made a statement about air defense systems.

The first systems financed by Germany will be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming days and can be deployed immediately – Pistorius noted.

Addition

Pistorius reported that he had agreed with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that Germany would join in providing five much-needed Patriot systems to Ukraine.

On July 17, it was reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that details of how to organize the delivery of "Patriot" to Ukraine in a short period of time are currently being discussed, but this is a matter of days and weeks, not hours.

Commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grinkevich stated that preparations for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine are underway.