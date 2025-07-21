NATO Secretary General on "Ramstein": we continue to cooperate to provide Ukraine with the necessary support

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commenting on the Ramstein meeting, stated that its participants continue to work closely to provide Ukraine with the necessary support, including through a new initiative that gives allies new access to purchasing American equipment through the Alliance, UNN reports.

It was a pleasure to speak with the defense ministers in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group today. We continue to work closely to provide Ukraine with the necessary support, including through a new initiative that gives allies new access to purchasing American equipment for Ukraine through NATO. - Rutte wrote on X.

On July 14, Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to which European NATO countries will purchase American weapons, including advanced Patriot systems, and transfer them to Kyiv.

Trump also claimed that preparations were underway for the delivery of 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, which would begin arriving soon.

Trump stated that the first Patriot deliveries were already on their way from Germany. But on July 16, the German Ministry of Defense said that Germany had no information about any current deliveries of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On July 17, it was reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that details of how to organize the delivery of "Patriot" to Ukraine in a short period of time were currently being discussed, but that this was a matter of days and weeks, not hours.

Commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich stated that preparations for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine are underway.