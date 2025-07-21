Ukraine needs $6 billion for defense procurement - Shmyhal

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs $6 billion this year to close the gap in defense procurement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Shmyhal stated that "the country needs $6bn to close this year's defence procurement gap."

At the online Ramstein meeting, Shmyhal reportedly stated that these funds would allow for more drones to support defense lines, strengthen air defense, and launch more strikes against Russia.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading bill No. 13439-3, which, among other things, provides for an increase in expenditures on security and defense by UAH 412.4 billion.

