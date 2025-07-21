Zelenskyy announced a decision on interceptors for "Shaheds" and other drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting regarding the contracting of necessary drones, with an emphasis on interceptor drones, and that tomorrow government officials should make appropriate decisions, writes UNN.

A very substantive meeting on the development, production, and procurement of drones. We analyzed all areas regarding the necessary drones, with a special emphasis on interceptor drones. There were reports on every truly effective development, we will contract as much as possible. Tomorrow, government officials must make appropriate decisions - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He indicated that "government officials, the National Security and Defense Council, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Office team are working together."

According to him, "the declared volumes of drone supplies for our Ukrainian Defense Forces will strengthen the protection of our positions at the front and normal life in cities and villages."

"Responsibility for contract execution is personal," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"We are also working on scaling up our deep strikes. Thank you to everyone who helps," the President indicated.

Zelenskyy tasked the Ministry of Defense with contracts for Shahed interceptors and intensified drone operations against Russian targets