Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy tasked the Ministry of Defense with contracts for Shahed interceptors and intensified drone operations against Russian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to contract all effective interceptor drones this week and to increase the frequency and range of drone use against Russian targets. He also set the task of bringing the share of Ukrainian weapons in the Defense Forces to 50% within six months.

Zelenskyy tasked the Ministry of Defense with contracts for Shahed interceptors and intensified drone operations against Russian targets

During the presentation of the new Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a task, indicating that this week all available effective interceptor drones should be contracted, and that "we must ensure a significant increase in the frequency and range of our drone use against Russian targets" and there should be up to 50% Ukrainian weapons in the Defense Forces within six months, writes UNN.

During the official presentation of the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, he outlined one of the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense now and all involved institutions, as well as our defense industries. Ukraine needs a response to attacks commensurate with the threat. This week, all available effective interceptor drones must be contracted.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that "some agreements have already been concluded, some still need to be worked on." "All contracts must be in place this week. Among the top priorities should be the appropriate training of operators of such drones and support for the entire infrastructure: from production to the use of interceptors," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutions19.07.25, 15:00 • 16940 views

According to him, now every night "Shaheds" are shot down by interceptors, "but there should be many times more such results." "100% of the needs of army aviation, the Air Force, all units that protect lives in our cities and villages must be met," he noted.

You must also ensure a significant increase in the frequency and range of our drone use against Russian targets. Every site in Russia that Moscow uses to produce weapons must become accessible to our Defense Forces.

- the President emphasized.

He also touched upon the issue of Ukrainian missiles and domestic weapons in general.

People should see that Ukraine has its own missiles. In general, regarding weapons, the task is to increase the share of Ukrainian weapons in our Defense Forces to 50% within the next six months by increasing our own production. This is absolutely realistic.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy instructed that within six months, at least 50% of weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be produced in Ukraine17.07.25, 14:00 • 5800 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

