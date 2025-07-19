The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutions

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with First Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov the scaling of "anti-Shahed" solutions and the deregulation of drone transfer and write-off, which Shmyhal announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

I held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. We discussed key areas of cooperation in the development of defense technologies and innovations. The focus is on scaling technologies that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, in particular interceptor drones. This technology has made an incredible breakthrough, and the number of successful Shahed shootdowns is rapidly increasing every month. It is important to find and quickly scale anti-Shahed solutions. This is a task set by the President - Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, they also talked about "weapon production and the launch of new solutions capable of changing the situation at the front." "We are working on deregulation in the field of drone transfer and write-off so that the military receives what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy," Shmyhal added.

Discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations - Fedorov noted, commenting on the meeting and pointing out the main joint work tracks:

scaling solutions that are necessary for the front. Interceptor drones, deep strike, and other game-changers for the battlefield;

development of the Army of Drones system. Bonus. Gamification has become a game-changer in the war, providing transparency and creating competition;

effective testing of technologies on the battlefield. We reduce the time for delivering innovations to the front and receiving feedback from the military;

solving the problem of drone write-off. The military must receive means to destroy the enemy without unnecessary bureaucracy;

mathematics of war. Effective solutions based on quality data.

"We are scaling solutions that have proven their effectiveness in battle and creating new products that will help stop the enemy. Strengthening innovations in defense is a key task from the President," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

