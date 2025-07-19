The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutions

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 56652 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 180398 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 95566 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 90670 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 91981 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 76008 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 59778 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 57033 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 214102 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110299 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.7m/s
69%
742mm
Popular news
Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - ReutersJuly 19, 03:22 AM • 13325 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on UkraineJuly 19, 03:53 AM • 26459 views
Ukraine to receive Patriot from Germany no earlier than in six months - mediaJuly 19, 04:05 AM • 8230 views
"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and dronesJuly 19, 05:30 AM • 23894 views
US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ06:55 AM • 11890 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 180401 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 123783 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 191862 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 214104 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 391880 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 56653 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 132453 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 136012 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 141363 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 253239 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov discussed the scaling of anti-Shahed solutions and the deregulation of drone transfer and write-off. This task, set by the President, is aimed at accelerating the military's access to necessary technologies.

The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutions

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with First Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov the scaling of "anti-Shahed" solutions and the deregulation of drone transfer and write-off, which Shmyhal announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

I held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. We discussed key areas of cooperation in the development of defense technologies and innovations. The focus is on scaling technologies that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, in particular interceptor drones. This technology has made an incredible breakthrough, and the number of successful Shahed shootdowns is rapidly increasing every month. It is important to find and quickly scale anti-Shahed solutions. This is a task set by the President

- Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, they also talked about "weapon production and the launch of new solutions capable of changing the situation at the front." "We are working on deregulation in the field of drone transfer and write-off so that the military receives what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy," Shmyhal added.

Discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations

- Fedorov noted, commenting on the meeting and pointing out the main joint work tracks:
  • scaling solutions that are necessary for the front. Interceptor drones, deep strike, and other game-changers for the battlefield;
    • development of the Army of Drones system. Bonus. Gamification has become a game-changer in the war, providing transparency and creating competition;
      • effective testing of technologies on the battlefield. We reduce the time for delivering innovations to the front and receiving feedback from the military;
        • solving the problem of drone write-off. The military must receive means to destroy the enemy without unnecessary bureaucracy;
          • mathematics of war. Effective solutions based on quality data.

            "We are scaling solutions that have proven their effectiveness in battle and creating new products that will help stop the enemy. Strengthening innovations in defense is a key task from the President," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

            Shmyhal met with Syrskyi and Hnatov: discussed the situation at the front and new arms supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.07.25, 18:03 • 5414 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            WarEconomyPoliticsTechnologies
            Mykhailo Fedorov
            Shahed-136
            Denys Shmyhal
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9