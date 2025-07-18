Shmyhal met with Syrskyi and Hnatov: discussed the situation at the front and new arms supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.870.05
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 20573 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 19769 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 23107 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 30934 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 43081 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 40296 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 47368 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 159055 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 108049 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 104519 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 98223 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
July 18, 08:28 AM • 90388 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
11:48 AM • 101999 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
12:24 PM • 66038 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
02:37 PM • 30285 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 20633 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
02:37 PM • 31102 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
11:48 AM • 102803 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
10:40 AM • 159082 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM • 341800 views
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
12:24 PM • 66670 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
July 17, 05:00 PM • 110413 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
July 17, 01:55 PM • 117992 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
July 17, 07:35 AM • 231052 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
July 16, 09:55 AM • 288388 views
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Shmyhal met with Syrskyi and Hnatov: discussed the situation at the front and new arms supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2970 views

Denys Shmyhal held the first meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov. The situation at the front, defense self-sufficiency, and new arms supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discussed.

Shmyhal met with Syrskyi and Hnatov: discussed the situation at the front and new arms supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held the first meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andriy Hnatov. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed the situation at the front, increasing the defense independence of our state, and the needs of the Ukrainian military.

We are preparing new arms supplies for our defenders, including with the support of international partners. It is important that any offensive attempts by the enemy are shattered by the might of the Ukrainian army

- the report says.

The head of the Ministry of Defense added that the department will work on fulfilling the set tasks to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal is preparing a specific work program for the Ministry and key priorities. They will be implemented in the short and medium term.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Andrii Hnatov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Tesla
S&P 500
Brent Oil
Gold
Gas TTF
