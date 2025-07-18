Shmyhal met with Syrskyi and Hnatov: discussed the situation at the front and new arms supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held the first meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andriy Hnatov. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed the situation at the front, increasing the defense independence of our state, and the needs of the Ukrainian military.

We are preparing new arms supplies for our defenders, including with the support of international partners. It is important that any offensive attempts by the enemy are shattered by the might of the Ukrainian army - the report says.

The head of the Ministry of Defense added that the department will work on fulfilling the set tasks to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal is preparing a specific work program for the Ministry and key priorities. They will be implemented in the short and medium term.