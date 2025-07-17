Zelenskyy instructed that within six months, at least 50% of weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be produced in Ukraine

About 40% of the weapons available to the Armed Forces of Ukraine are produced in our country. In six months, this figure should increase to 50%, writes UNN with reference to the President's speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

"We are transforming the management of the defense sector and weapons production in such a way that in six months we will significantly increase the share of Ukrainian weapons available to our soldiers. Currently, out of all the weapons in the hands of our soldiers, about 40% are made in Ukraine. In six months, it should be no less than 50%," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also added that the new government of Ukraine should conduct an audit of all agreements with partners so that they are implemented in the interests of Ukraine.

"The updated government of Ukraine must conduct an audit of all agreements, treaties, memorandums with partners in the field of defense, defense production, all sustainability programs, to fulfill the agreements 100% in the interests of Ukraine," the head of state emphasized.

He also added that in order to reach new agreements with the United States, a new strategy for relations between the two must be formed.

"There will also be new agreements with the United States of America, which will strengthen Ukraine's position, and for which we need changes in diplomatic work with America," Zelenskyy emphasized.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg called Ukrainian drones "incredible innovations" after visiting defense bases. He emphasized that the speed of innovation and the ability to recycle Ukrainian drones are impressive.

The US State Department refused to disclose the NATO countries that agreed to pay for American weapons for Ukraine. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that she would not discuss the details of the agreements.