Installations, rockets and ammunition: Germany has updated the list of aid it has provided to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The German government has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine. It includes Gepard installations, missiles for IRIS-T, ammunition and MRAP armored vehicles.
On Monday, March 17, the German government updated the list of military aid to Ukraine. It includes three Gepard installations, missiles for IRIS-T and ammunition. This is stated on the website of the German government, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that Ukraine received 24 MRAP armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard tanks, and ammunition for BPM Marder from Germany.
Updated list:
- 10 thousand rounds of ammunition for Gepard;
- 5 thousand rounds of 155-mm ammunition;
- 2 thousand rounds of 122-mm ammunition;
- 50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones (549 in total);
- 30 Gereon RCS tracked drones;
- 30 drone detection systems.
It is also stated that Ukraine received two WISENT 1 armored vehicles for clearing minefields, 100 portable demining systems and two mine trawls. The list includes 8,000 rounds of ammunition for 120-mm mortars. As well as laser rangefinders, infrared binoculars, vehicles, assault rifles, first aid kits.
Reminder
As UNN wrote earlier on February 13, at the "Ramstein" meeting, Germany announced the transfer of about 100 guided missiles for the IRIS-T SAM system to Ukraine. Support for Ukraine was confirmed by more than 50 participating countries.